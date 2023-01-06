Miley Cyrus Drops New Album Release Date And Cover!

Miley Cyrus is releasing a NEW album for the first time in almost THREE YEARS!

She dropped the teaser video for the album “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION” earlier yesterday:

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10. pic.twitter.com/beRPBqtTeh — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 5, 2023

Fans are overjoyed, and honestly, I get it. This looks cool, and hopefully sounds great.

Miley Cyrus dropped the album cover alongside the teaser video and it’s fantastic:

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10. pic.twitter.com/JUgcadUiGF — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 5, 2023

The first single for the album “I CAN LOVE ME BETTER THAN YOU CAN”, releases next Friday, January 13th.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

Cyrus has been teasing a new album and the single since her job of hosting New Years Eve on NBC.

“ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION” will mark the 8th album in her discography, following up 2020’s “Plastic Hearts“.