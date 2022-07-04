‘Minions’ Dominate The Box Office Over The Weekend!

Fans went bananas for the Minions: The Rise of Gru, which brought an estimated US$108 million in sales across North America and that’s not including sales from July 4th today!

The movie is likely to bring in $127.9 million by end of the day!

People of all ages flocked to theatres, many of them dressed in suits, thanks to a TikTok trend!

The spinoff of the popular “Despicable Me” series was delayed two years because of the pandemic. The sequel to the 2015 film “Minions” was originally slated for a July 2020 release.

Universal and Illumination have had enormous success with the five “Despicable Me” movies and spinoffs, which date back to 2010 and have earned over $3.7 billion at the global box office.