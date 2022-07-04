Listen Live

‘Minions’ Dominate The Box Office Over The Weekend!

Fans went bananas!

By Dirt/Divas

Fans went bananas for the Minions: The Rise of Gru, which brought an estimated US$108 million in sales across North America and that’s not including sales from July 4th today!

The movie is likely to bring in $127.9 million by end of the day!

People of all ages flocked to theatres, many of them dressed in suits, thanks to a TikTok trend!

@____pan

I thought it was a joke #fyp #minions #banana

♬ original sound – Pan solos ya verse

The spinoff of the popular “Despicable Me” series was delayed two years because of the pandemic. The sequel to the 2015 film “Minions” was originally slated for a July 2020 release.

Gru & The Minions From Despicable Me Team Up With The WHO For A New Social Distancing PSA

Universal and Illumination have had enormous success with the five “Despicable Me” movies and spinoffs, which date back to 2010 and have earned over $3.7 billion at the global box office.

