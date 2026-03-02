Mom Claims “Salting” Her Kids Boosts Immune System, and the Internet Is Baffled

Move over vitamins and supplements, because one Massachusetts mom is taking “holistic parenting” to a whole new level. In a viral video from Caney Salt + Wellness Studio, she’s seen tidying up a room completely covered in salt… while telling viewers, “I salt my kiddos and you should too.”

Her reasoning? Halotherapy, a form of alternative medicine that uses salt, supposedly helps kids’ immune systems “settle, respond when it needs to, [and] rest when it doesn’t.” Basically, she’s saying that an overactive immune system isn’t strong, so let’s sprinkle some salt and call it a day.

Of course, the comment section did not hold back. Many dismissed the practice as “insane,” “woo-woo,” or just plain impractical. One user joked, “I can’t even buy a house and this… has a salt room.” Another added, “LIMITED clinic evidence for any of this. I’d take this mom’s recommendation with a grain of salt.”

#immuneregulation #proactivehealth #familywellness #naturalwellness ♬ original sound - Caney Salt + Wellness Studio @caneysalt 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐨 “𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭” 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠!!! If your family is struggles with: • asthma • seasonal allergies • chronic congestion • frequent coughs • recurring flare-ups 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣. Halotherapy (dry salt therapy) supports respiratory health by helping clear allergens, pollutants, and inflammatory buildup from the airways. When the lungs are clearer, the immune system doesn’t have to stay on high alert. This is not a cure. It’s not a replacement for medical care. 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁. 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙤𝙙𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙡𝙪 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣. If you’re a mom navigating asthma, allergies, or constant inflammation in your home — you’re not alone. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙮 𝙄 𝙗𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝘾𝘼𝙉𝙚̄𝙔. #halotherapy

I just can't even begin to imagine the constant CLEAN UP!