How Much Money is Tossed into Rome’s Iconic Trevi Fountain?

If you've ever dreamt of a Roman holiday, chances are, you've envisioned yourself tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain.

This 18th-century masterpiece isn’t just a stunning work of art; it’s also one of the most Instagrammable spots in the world. Whether you’re channelling your inner La Dolce Vita or simply hoping for a bit of luck, the Trevi Fountain holds a special place in the hearts of millions of tourists.

But there’s more to this tradition than just making a wish. According to legend, if you throw a coin into the fountain using your right hand over your left shoulder, you’re guaranteed a return trip to Rome. This ritual has been practised for centuries, with visitors from all over the globe hoping to secure their next Roman adventure.

The Charity Behind the Coins

Here’s a fun fact that might surprise you: the money tossed into the fountain doesn’t just sit at the bottom forever. Instead, it’s collected twice a week and donated to charity. You’ll even find signs around the fountain explaining that the change benefits those in need.

The process of gathering the coins is quite a spectacle. Workers from the regional utility company ACEA carefully balance on the fountain's edge, using long brooms and suction hoses to extract the coins. They work quickly to minimize the time the fountain is out of operation, ensuring that the magic continues uninterrupted.

So, how much money are we talking about? In 2022 alone, Caritas, the charity responsible for the funds, collected a staggering 1.4 million euros (approximately USD 1.5 million) from the fountain. And it looks like 2023 might bring in even more.

A Popular (and Sometimes Costly) Attraction

With around 21 million tourists visiting Rome each year, it’s no wonder that the Trevi Fountain sees so much action.

While most visitors stick to the tradition of tossing in a coin, some take things a bit too far. Last year, two Australian tourists decided to take a dip in the fountain’s waters—a decision that cost them a hefty 450 euros ($497) fine and a 48-hour ban from certain areas of the city.

So, next time you find yourself in Rome, take a moment to toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain. Not only will you be participating in a time-honoured tradition, but you’ll also be helping out a good cause. Just remember to keep your swim trunks at home!