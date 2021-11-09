More Than Half Of People Care About Their Pet’s Health More Than Their Own!
Most pet owners spare no expense when it comes to their fur babies!
The average pet owner spends over $4,500 on their pet’s basic needs per year, according to new research!
Two in five pet parents agree that having a pet is just as, if not more, expensive than raising a child and 61% confirm that having a pet is more costly than they initially thought.
A survey of 2,000 dog and cat owners looked at their spending habits regarding their furry companions and found that half of respondents said they spend more money on their pets every year than they do on themselves (52%).
ITEMS PET PARENTS SPEND THE MOST ON ANNUALLY
- Food
- Medication
- Flea/tick treatment
- Bedding/blankets
- Training pads
BIGGEST LESSONS PET PARENTS HAVE LEARNED
- “A dog can be way more than a pet and can save your life if you struggle with mental health”
- “Always love your baby and always be there for them. They are just like people and you never know what can happen”
- “Be patient and just love them. They will mess up and it’s okay. Just keep being there for them, training them, and loving them and they will learn”
- “Dogs are better friends than most humans”
- “In this time of pandemic the biggest lesson I have learned from my pets is that they are a vital support for my mental health and that of my family”
- “Need to take more time out of your day for your pet”
- “Never a dull moment- there is no set routine, always surprises”
- “Pets are part of the family and should be treated as such”
- “The biggest lesson I have learned from having pets my whole life is to take as much time with them as you can. Play, rub their belly, walk them, play ball, take them for car rides as much as you can because they have short life spans”
- “Treat your animals with love and they will love you unconditionally and bring many years of happiness and smiles”
- “When deciding to have a pet, make sure you are ready for it, as hard as having a baby”
- “When you take good care of them, they also take good care of you”