More Than Half Of People Care About Their Pet’s Health More Than Their Own!

The average pet owner spends over $4,500 on their pet’s basic needs per year, according to new research!

Two in five pet parents agree that having a pet is just as, if not more, expensive than raising a child and 61% confirm that having a pet is more costly than they initially thought.

A survey of 2,000 dog and cat owners looked at their spending habits regarding their furry companions and found that half of respondents said they spend more money on their pets every year than they do on themselves (52%).

ITEMS PET PARENTS SPEND THE MOST ON ANNUALLY

Food Medication Flea/tick treatment Bedding/blankets Training pads

BIGGEST LESSONS PET PARENTS HAVE LEARNED