THE MOST COMMON FOUR-DIGIT PINS INCLUDE “1234” AND “6969”

Keeping your bank account secure ranks high on everyone’s priority list—right behind making cheeky jokes.

A new report has revealed the most common four-digit PINs used for tasks like accessing ATMs or unlocking phones, and it turns out “6969” cracked the Top 10.

Don’t worry, the researchers didn’t peek into anyone’s active passwords. Instead, they analyzed PINs that have been exposed on the dark web.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular PINs are not exactly what security experts would recommend. Here’s the list of the 10 most common four-digit PINs in North America:

1234 – If you guess this one, there’s a one-in-nine chance you’ll be right. 11% of all the passwords they found were “1234.”

1111 – This classic accounts for another 6% of passwords.

0000

1212

7777 – Seems like “Lucky 7’s” isn’t so lucky when it comes to protecting your funds.

1004 – Maybe inspired by “Ten-four, good buddy”?

2000

4444

2222

6969 – Proof that some people can’t resist a risqué choice.

The Least Common PINs

For those looking to beef up their security, the study also listed some of the least-used PINs. Topping the list were:

8068

8093

9629

(Though maybe avoid switching to these, as hackers are likely reading these lists too!)

Another takeaway? Most people’s PINs start with a number between 1 and 5, while very few start with 6, 7, 8, 9, or 0.

If your current PIN matches one of these popular combos, it might be time to switch things up. After all, security shouldn’t be a gamble.