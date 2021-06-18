Most Parents Admit To Feeling Like ‘Failures’

Constant judgement from others leaves parents feeling like failures when babies are small. A new survey finds that parents notice a negative comment about their parenting four times a day.

The top judgement behaviours range from negative comments behind a parent’s back to stolen stares and whispers.

The survey found that parents are judged mostly based on what they buy for their kids and who parents are as a person.

Parents are being judged the most by strangers in public, grandparents and even friends on a daily basis.

Parents believe that the judging has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic. And all this judgement has left parents with all kinds of emotions!

TOP 10 PARENTAL FEELINGS AS A RESULT OF JUDGEMENT

1. Sadness (35 per cent)

2. Less Confident (35 per cent)

3. Anxious (31 per cent)

4. Self-conscious (30 per cent)

5. Angry (28 per cent)

6. Lonely (27 per cent)

7. Failure (27 per cent)

8. Unsociable (26 per cent)

9. Doubtful (25 per cent)

10. Embarrassed (25 per cent)

