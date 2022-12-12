Motorists Are being Urged To Drive With A Bowl of Water In Their Car This Winter!

Gas is expensive! While Canadians seem to be getting a little relief at the pumps, it won’t be long before prices go up again.

So now, motoring experts at ChooseMyCar.com have urged drivers to consider a few – you might say, odd – fuel-saving tips to bring into your drive this winter.



The first is to keep a bowl of water in the passenger seat.

The experts said: “Keeping an open bowl of water on your passenger seat is a great deterrent for unnecessary acceleration and braking.



Park facing the morning sun

You might have to buy a compass – but this simple fuel-saving hack will save you money. During winter months, if you’ve parked facing the morning sun, you’ll spend less time running the car to warm it up or to de-mist your windscreen.



Reverse park to face front

Did you know that by reversing into a parking space (or ensuring you are facing forward when you park) you will save fuel? Your car uses less fuel with a warm engine, so reverse parking when you arrive saves fuel, compared to reversing out with a cold engine when you leave.



Use your garage as an actual garage

By keeping your car warm in a garage, you will keep it at a better temperature for fuel economy. This will reduce your fuel consumption by using less air conditioning to heat or cool your car.



Empty your car out

Excess weight in your car can be a real fuel burner. It’s good practice to empty your car daily – especially if you have particularly heavy items in there. So make sure you don’t drive to work on Monday morning with your golf clubs still in the boot!