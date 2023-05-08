MTV Movie And TV Awards Ditch Live Event Due To Writer’s Strike

It was the first awards show to air since the Writers Guild announced their strike action, and the network opted to pre-tape the event.

Drew Barrymore pulled the plug on her hosting duties early on in the week in solidarity with the writers and there was no red carpet.

The Writers Guild still promised to picket, meaning stars and presenters would have to walk past demonstrating writers to get into the venue. Late Saturday, MTV scrapped the live event entirely.

Highlights from the evening included:

Jennifer Coolidge received the Comedic Genius Award!

Winners included:

Best Movie: “Scream 6”, Best Show: “The Last of Us”, Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”, Best Performance in a Show: Jenna Ortega on “Wednesday”, and Best Song: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift from “Where the Crawdads Sing”.

Thanks to the Writers Guild strike, the show felt like a COVID-era award show. They just announced the winners, and some gave acceptance speeches by video. There were also clips from past shows, and a few pre-taped skits featuring Drew Barrymore.