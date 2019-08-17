Much Music Video Retro Dance
Much Music Video Retro Dance happening Saturday August 17th @ 8pm at the Tottenham Community Centre
80’s & 90’s music
19+ event
Raffle prizes, prizes for best costume, drinks and food for sale. All money raised supports the Arts in South Simcoe through South Simcoe Arts Council
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/182063369377979/?ti=cl
Where you can buy tickets online: ssacretrodance.brownpapertickets.com
Where you can buy tickets in person:
- Forty One in Alliston
- Firehouse Pizza in Tottenham