MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE & ART SHOW

9am-3pm

Please join us for an exciting day of Fun, games for the kids, Multi Family Garage and Art Show local artisans from all over Simcoe County will be displaying their goods, Chip Truck to have something to eat while you browse the huge yard, We are right on 4th Street 125 (back of house) (please park at either the home hardware parking lots) then come on down and see what we have to offer for all your Christmas Shopping needs.

Can’t wait to meet you, ask for Kim I will be the one with the amazingly smart black and white puppy……Take Care