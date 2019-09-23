Listen Live

LISTEN: Man Calls 911 About Restaurant Order

Peel Regional Police feel tomatoes don't belong on sandwiches anyway.

By Darryl on the Drive

An angry customer thought Police should get involved because he didn’t want tomatoes on his sandwich. So he called 911 to report it and was promptly told this was not a Police matter…

We likely could never begin to imagine the amount of times people call 911 and waste an Emergency Operators important time with ridiculous matters.

Maybe a little public shaming like this should be used more often?

