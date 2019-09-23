LISTEN: Man Calls 911 About Restaurant Order

An angry customer thought Police should get involved because he didn’t want tomatoes on his sandwich. So he called 911 to report it and was promptly told this was not a Police matter…

A restaurant getting your order wrong is NOT an emergency. A better way to deal with it would be to speak to the manager or call head office. P.S. Tomatoes don’t belong on ANY sandwich. Change my mind. #NotFor911 pic.twitter.com/hWgyHGtC9c — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 21, 2019

We likely could never begin to imagine the amount of times people call 911 and waste an Emergency Operators important time with ridiculous matters.

Maybe a little public shaming like this should be used more often?