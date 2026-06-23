Music Industry Giant Clive Davis Dies at 94

The music world has lost one of its most influential figures.

Legendary record executive Clive Davis, the man credited with discovering, launching and reviving the careers of some of the biggest names in music history, has died at the age of 94.

Davis passed away Monday at his home in New York City, according to family members.

Over a remarkable career that spanned more than six decades, Davis became one of the most powerful and respected executives in the music industry. He led major labels including Arista Records, Columbia Records and J Records, and most recently served as Chief Creative Officer at Sony Music Entertainment.

What set Davis apart wasn't just his business acumen. It was his uncanny ability to recognize talent and identify hit songs before anyone else.

His influence can be heard across generations of music.

Davis helped launch or guide the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Santana and countless others.

His work earned four Grammy Awards and helped shape the soundtrack of several generations.

Davis also played a major role in the rise of hip-hop, co-founding Bad Boy Records alongside Sean Combs, helping introduce artists such as The Notorious B.I.G. to mainstream audiences.

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His philosophy was simple: find the right song for the right artist.

And few people ever did it better.

Some of Clive Davis's Biggest Career-Defining Hits

🎵 I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

🎵 Smooth – Santana featuring Rob Thomas

🎵 Freeway of Love – Aretha Franklin

🎵 Piece of My Heart – Big Brother & the Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin

🎵 Blinded by the Light – Bruce Springsteen

🎵 Fallin' – Alicia Keys

🎵 Mandy – Barry Manilow

🎵 Piano Man – Billy Joel

🎵 Blame It on the Rain – Milli Vanilli

🎵 Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson

For millions of music fans, Clive Davis may not have been the name on the album cover. But there's a good chance he helped put the music there.