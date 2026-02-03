Kelly Clarkson Is Quitting Her Daytime Talk Show to Prioritize Her Kids (And Honestly, Fair)

Kelly Clarkson has announced she’s stepping away from daytime TV, and no, this wasn’t a dramatic walk-off or a network feud. It was a mom decision. The kind that comes with deep sighs, calendar staring, and a quiet “okay, this has to change.”

The Grammy winner revealed that the current season of The Kelly Clarkson Show will be its last, bringing the series to an end after seven seasons. Clarkson shared the news on Instagram, calling it “not an easy decision,” which in celebrity language usually means I cried, journaled, cried again, and then made a pros-and-cons list.

“Not an easy decision” (Translation: Very Emotional)

Clarkson said the close bond she built with her crew made leaving especially tough, but the pull of spending more time with her kids ultimately tipped the scales.

She shares two children, daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remy, 9, with her late ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackson, who passed away in August 2025 after a long battle with cancer. Since then, Clarkson has been very open about focusing on family and recalibrating her priorities.

And honestly? Seven seasons of daily TV is a lot. That’s early mornings, constant energy, and being “on” even when you’d rather be in sweatpants watching cartoons.

This Isn’t Goodbye, It’s Just Fewer Meetings

Before anyone panics, Clarkson isn’t disappearing into the wilderness. She’s confirmed she’ll continue making music and has left the door open for guest appearances on The Voice, which feels like the perfect amount of Clarkson exposure without the daily grind.

Since launching in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show racked up an impressive 29 Daytime Emmy Awards and became especially beloved for Clarkson’s interviews and her viral “Kellyoke” performances, which regularly pulled in massive online numbers. Singing your face off before noon and still being charming is not a skill everyone has.

The Big Picture

Seven successful seasons. Nearly 30 Emmys. Millions of fans. And now, more school drop-offs, dinners, and regular-life moments.

In a culture that praises burnout as ambition, Clarkson choosing her kids over another season feels refreshingly human. Sometimes the most powerful move isn’t doing more, it’s knowing when to step back.

And if history tells us anything, we definitely haven’t heard the last of Kelly Clarkson. She just might be singing a little closer to home for a while. 🎤💙