Brandon Blackstock, Former Talent Manager and Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Dies at 48

Brandon Blackstock, well-known talent manager and the former husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, has died at age 48after a more than three-year battle with cancer.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” a representative for the Blackstock family shared in a statement on Thursday. “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The news comes just one day after Clarkson announced she was postponing her Studio Session concerts in Las Vegas. On Instagram, she shared, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Puts Vegas on Pause to Be There for Her Kids

Blackstock was a father of four: Savannah and Seth, from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth, and River and Remington, his children with Clarkson. He also became a grandfather in 2022 when Savannah welcomed a son, Lake.

Blackstock and Clarkson first met in 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. They began dating in 2012 after reconnecting at the Super Bowl and married in October 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

A respected figure in the music industry, Blackstock represented artists including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. He began his career at Starstruck Entertainment, the management company run by his father, Narvel Blackstock. Country music icon Reba McEntire—who was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015—is the mother of Blackstock’s brother, Shelby.