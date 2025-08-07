Kelly Clarkson Puts Vegas on Pause to Be There for Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson is hitting pause on her Las Vegas residency, and this time, it’s not about vocal cords or stage sets—it’s about family.

The Since U Been Gone singer took to Instagram to announce that the rest of her August Studio Sessions shows at Caesars Palace are officially postponed. The reason? Her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been seriously ill, and Kelly is stepping back to be fully present for their children.

“I normally keep my personal life private,” she wrote, “but at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

This marks the second postponement of her residency. The first came last month—just hours before opening night—when Kelly pulled the plug to protect her voice.

Originally announced in February, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency was set to run from July 4 through November 15, with 18 performances planned at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. So far, there’s no word on rescheduled dates, but fans have been nothing but supportive in the comments, sending love, prayers, and plenty of heart emojis.

The show must go on… eventually. But for now, mama duties take centre stage. 🎤❤️