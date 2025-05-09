Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Pink Pony Club'

Seems like this song is EVERYWHERE these days... including stuck in my head at 3am.

Although this performance is from November of 2024, it's also making it's rounds as the song continues to dominate charts and be stuck in people's heads.

Kelly Clarkson performed the song as part of her "Kellyoke" segment on her TV show, where she covers fan-requested songs. The performance was well-received by fans, who praised her vocals and the band's energy.

Dare I say... I may even like this version better than the original?!