IT'S NATIONAL GRILL MONTH... SO LET'S TALK ABOUT BBQ CRIMES. 🔥🍔

Summer and grilling go together like ketchup and someone insisting, "I make my own BBQ sauce."

Canadians love firing up the grill. During the summer, 6 out of 10 of us BBQ one to three times a week, and nearly half of Canadians grill all year long. Because apparently, snow is just seasoning.

Ontario also ranks among Canada's biggest barbecue provinces... which means we've all witnessed at least one neighbourhood grill disaster.

A new survey asked people about the biggest grilling sins, and honestly, some of these should come with jail time.

RELATED: 7 Foods the Experts Say You Shouldn't Grill... Including Burgers?!

THE TOP FIVE BBQ CRIMES

🥩 Touching someone else's grill without permission.

That's not helping... that's trespassing.

🥩 Cutting into the meat before it's had time to rest.

Patience. The steak has waited its whole life for this moment.

🥩 Constantly lifting the lid.

Every time you peek, somewhere a dad whispers, "You're letting the heat out."

🥩 Being a backseat griller.

"Maybe turn it down."

"Flip it now."

"My uncle always does it this way."

Congratulations... you've just been demoted to salad duty.

🥩 Smashing burgers with the spatula.

That's flavour dripping into the flames. Stop assaulting the hamburger.

Other honourable mentions include finishing oven-cooked food on the grill and pretending it's BBQ... throwing ice-cold meat straight onto the grill... and the ultimate offence...

Showing up to the barbecue empty-handed.

Because everyone knows the unwritten rule of grilling is simple:

If you're not cooking... you're bringing chips, dessert, or at the very least... a cold beer. 🍺🔥