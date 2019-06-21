10am-5pm

National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time for all Canadians to celebrate the cultures and contributions to Canada of Indigenous peoples, Inuit, and Métis peoples. Canada chose June 21 because of the cultural significance of the summer solstice and because many Indigenous groups mark this day to celebrate their heritage.

In recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Sainte-Marie will offer Indigenous singing, drumming and dancing. Indigenous displays and demonstrations include kid’s heritage crafts, waterway and lacrosse demonstrations, Indigenous crafters, and more.

Restaurant Sainte-Marie will offer a special themed menu, providing delicious original recipes including “Three Sisters Soup” made from corn, beans, and squash.