National Time’s Up Day: Make Peace, Not Petty

September 17 marks National Time’s Up Day, a gentle nudge to put old grudges in the recycling bin where they belong.

We’ve all been there: a tiny disagreement that snowballs into radio silence. One day you’re laughing over double-doubles, the next you’re ghosting each other like you never shared a box of Timbits.

RELATED: Why Inside Jokes Are Basically Friendship Superglue 😂💕

Time’s Up Day is about being the bigger person — reaching out to mend fences with a friend, sibling, colleague, or even that neighbour who still hasn’t returned your snow shovel. Life is too short to waste on bitterness, especially when the people we clash with are often the same ones who once made us happiest.

So today, send the text. Make the call. Extend the olive branch (or, in true Canadian fashion, a peace offering of poutine).

Because at the end of the day, grudges are heavy… but forgiveness feels light.