Nearly 50% Of Older People Are Having The Best Sex Of Their Lives!

A Survey of 2000 aged 50 or older about their sex habits found that three-quarters have noticed a significant change to their sex life now compared to when they were younger.

45% of those surveyed confessed that they are having the best sex ever now! The results showed that 50 plus are having less sex, but it’s good sex. Although, one in eight people who are 50 plus say they still do it at least 5 times a week.

The survey found that 35% are surprisingly more intimate than ever before and the same amount said their sex drive is higher than when they were younger.

PLACES IN THE HOME OLDER PEOPLE HAVE HAD SEX

Bedroom – 69% Living room – 48% Bathroom – 38% Kitchen – 28% Dining room – 24%

PEOPLE’S FAVOURITE SEX POSITIONS FROM THE LAST YEAR