Need a Friend? Pay $99 for an A.I. Companion!

Alexa, who?

Alexa might feel a bit threatened by the latest buzz on social media—a virtual companion called “Friend” that's here to revolutionize how we think about companionship. Over the weekend, a promo video for this intriguing new gadget went viral, causing quite a stir.

“Friend” is a sleek pendant worn like a necklace, equipped with a built-in microphone that listens and responds to whatever you say. It's been met with mixed reactions: while some folks are calling it dystopian and weird, others are embracing the concept. One enthusiastic user compared it to a Tamagotchi from the ’90s, dubbing it a “Tamagotchi with a soul.”

So, what’s the deal with this futuristic friend? It’s always listening and randomly offering comments, keeping you company with its text responses. Yes, you read that right—it doesn’t talk back just yet, only texts. So, it won’t entirely replace your human friends, but it’s a start!

The mastermind behind “Friend” is Avi Schiffmann, a 21-year-old tech prodigy who made headlines at 17 for creating the nCoV2019.live website, which became the go-to resource for tracking COVID-19 numbers during the pandemic. He recently sat down for an interview with Wired to discuss his latest innovation.

The latest attempt at an AI-powered wearable is an always-listening pendant. But it doesn’t help you be more productive, it just keeps you company. https://t.co/apfnBaTj2M — WIRED (@WIRED) July 30, 2024

With “Friend” generating so much attention, it seems the line between human and virtual companionship is getting blurrier. Whether you’re intrigued or freaked out, one thing’s for sure: the future of friendship just got a high-tech upgrade.

So, would you give “Friend” a try, or are you sticking with Alexa and your real-life pals for now? Let us know in the comments!