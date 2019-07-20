Nelson’s Gift Benefit Concert

The reason I am having the benefit is to raise money for a bursary my family started with The Orillia Youth Centre and The Community Foundation Of Orillia. The bursary grant is to be used for teens who have a diagnosis on the spectrum to use at their discretion for any interests they may be wanting to pursue such as music, art, writing etc. My son Nelson had Asperger’s and he was very musical and he also had his own recording studio in our home. Not every child has the opportunity to get out here and full fill their gifts their dreams and aspirations. This is why I teamed up with The Orillia Youth Centre and we are currently raising funds for The Valis Sound Studio to be built in the Orillia Youth Centre. This benefit specifically is to raise funds for The Nelson’s Gift Bursary alongside the studio.

For more details and to get your tickets click HERE.