NETFLIX IS TURNING MONOPOLY INTO A REALITY SHOW... AND YES, YOU CAN GO TO JAIL. 🎲💰

If you've ever flipped the Monopoly board because your sibling charged you $2,000 to land on Boardwalk...

Congratulations.

You were basically auditioning for Netflix.

The streaming giant is turning Monopoly into a reality competition series, where 12 contestants will battle it out for a $2 million prize.

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The show will take place in a life-sized Monopoly town, where players will buy properties, make deals, build alliances, collect money, and yes... go directly to jail.

Just like the board game, if you go bankrupt, you're out. The last player standing walks away with the cash.

The series comes from the producers behind Squid Game: The Challenge, so expect plenty of strategy... and hopefully fewer emotional breakdowns over Park Place.

Netflix hasn't revealed who's hosting or exactly how the game will work, but one thing is certain...

The real challenge won't be winning.

It'll be finding 11 adults willing to finish a game of Monopoly without someone storming out of the room.

Because let's face it...

No family has ever said, "That Monopoly game really brought us closer together." 🎩🏠😂