Netflix To Start Charging Taxes

Starting July 1st, subscribers will see tax charges on their Netflix bill!

This is because back in November 2020, the federal government announced a plan to tax digital services like Netflix that would have consumers paying more as a result.

Netflix has sent out email notices to subscribers to let them know that because of a change in Canada’s tax law, federal GST/HST will be added to the cost of memberships.

It’s expected that the tax could bring in $1 billion over the next five years in Canada.