Netflix To Start Charging Taxes
They get charged, we get charged.
Starting July 1st, subscribers will see tax charges on their Netflix bill!
This is because back in November 2020, the federal government announced a plan to tax digital services like Netflix that would have consumers paying more as a result.
Netflix has sent out email notices to subscribers to let them know that because of a change in Canada’s tax law, federal GST/HST will be added to the cost of memberships.
It’s expected that the tax could bring in $1 billion over the next five years in Canada.