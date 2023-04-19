Listen Live

New AI Site Can Find Every Photo Of You Online

It’s a stalker’s dream!

By Kool Tech

A facial recognition website that uses a specialized bot to locate every single picture of a person that’s ever been shared online is rearing its ugly head. 

It’s been deemed a “stalker’s dream,” and it’s called PimEyes!

On its homepage, users are prompted to upload their photos to find out where their image has been published. 

But the facial recognition service isn’t free — nor is it cheap. 

OVER HALF OF THE SELFIES NOW INCLUDE SOME SORT OF FILTER

Folks wanting to find their likeness are given the option to select one of three monthly or annual payment plans, each offering a variety of perks. Monthly packages range in price from $30 to $300. For yearly billing, clients are asked to pay between $300 to $3,000. 

This site could backfire, as one digital detractor Tweeted…

“Someone could just take a picture of you on the street, upload it to PimEyes and see your whole life in pictures. RIP privacy,” another cynic wrote, in part.

It would be cool to check out what images of you are circulating online…(maybe not, LOL)

Related posts

Just About Everyone Can Get Money From Facebook Class Settlement

GEN Z HATES PHONE CALLS BUT LOVES “VOICE MEMOS”

How Many Uses For A Fork Can You Think Of?