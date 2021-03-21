New COVID-19 Measures In Place At US Theatres, That Could Be Implements In Canada

When theatres open up in Ontario, there may be some additional safety measures in place, if we follow the US guidelines.

While social distancing and mandatory face masks have become commonplace in most indoor public spaces, some theatres are pulling out all the stops to ensure the health of their customers.

This is what the Regency Theatres in the United States are going to be doing.

The majority of ticket-buying will now be online or app-based and will enable “seat buffering,” in which theatre seats on either side of a particular group will be blocked off.

In between each movie showing, all seats and touchpoints are disinfected using an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer known as a sanitizing fogger. There will also be disinfecting wipes available for those wanting to further clean their surroundings, as well as hand sanitizing stations.

Concession stands will have plexiglass dividers and credit card swipe machines will face customers so as to avoid any unnecessary handling of personal belongings by staff.

And you’ll also have to be a little more patient before binging on popcorn, soda, and candy.

Regency says movie-goes will have to wait before they eat any of their snacks until seated.