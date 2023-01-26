NEW ROBOTS COULD MAKE THESE JOBS OBSOLETE!

Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. Kinda like the Terminator on Judgement Day. (only you won’t die)

Many companies are investing and spending billions on revolutionary technology which is growing smarter by the day!

And the rise of machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn.

Experts warn that “AI is replacing the white-collar workers,” and there’s nothing we can do about it.

From the financial sector to health care to publishing, a number of industries are currently vulnerable.

Already, AI is upending certain fields, particularly after the release of ChatGPT, a surprisingly intelligent chat bot released in November that’s free to the public.

CNET was using ChatGPT to generate stories late last year and it was revealed that ChatGPT had scored higher than many humans on an MBA exam.

Tech experts warn that certain jobs in sectors such as journalism, higher education, and graphic and software design, are at risk of being supplemented.

Jobs that could be replaced by this new AI technology:

Education

Finance

Software Engineering

Journalism

Graphic Design

