New Tech Gadgets For 2023!

The Consumer Electronic Show is on in Las Vegas with tech companies of all sizes showing off their latest products. The show is back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021!

Here are some of the latest tech gadgets that might pique your interest, or have you scratching your head!

BIRD BUDDY

It’s a small bird feeder that takes snapshots of feathered friends as they fly in to feed. It’s made by a startup company that says the AI technology can recognize more than 1,000 species of birds and allows users to share through an app what kinds of birds are feeding.



ELECTRIC SKATES

Imagine ripping around with remote-controlled, electric inline skates… FUN! The battery lasts 32km and the start-up company is hoping people will embrace this as an option to commute like the E-bike and scooter.



DIGITAL TEMPORARY TATTOOS

It’s a handheld device that allows you to quickly and easily apply temporary tattoos. The device uses cosmetic-grade ink with thousands of designs or the option to make your own using the company’s app. Pick your tat and wave the device over wherever you want it. The tattoos are waterproof but will wash off with soap.



A FITNESS TRACKER FOR DOGS

Much like your own tracking, this device allows pet owners to monitor pet activity and sleep, sending the data to your phone. So when you’re not home, you can see how many steps your dog takes without you.