Noah Kahan Had One Simple Request for Toronto Fans...

Noah Kahan asked the 50,000 fans at his Toronto concert for one very important favour:

If you have to poop... please use a washroom.

Yes, that's a real sentence that came out of a microphone. Before his show at Rogers Stadium, Kahan joked that attending a concert comes with a "social contract."

Rule number one? Don't hurt each other. Rule number two? Don't poop on the floor.

Noah Kahan asks the Toronto crowd to take an oath to use the bathrooms during his show 😅 @NoahKahan #TheGreatDivideTour #NoahKahan pic.twitter.com/YiKTVBK31S — MuchMusic (@Much) June 29, 2026

The unusual announcement came after a fan at his Philadelphia concert allegedly decided they'd rather go in the crowd than miss a song. Witnesses claimed the person simply... carried on with the concert like nothing had happened.

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Sadly, this isn't a one-off. Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly dealt with similar incidents, and during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, some fans admitted on TikTok they wore adult diapers so they wouldn't miss a minute of the show.

The good news? Toronto passed the test.

No floor incidents. No emergency cleanups. Just music, memories... and everyone making it to the bathroom.

Honestly, we've reached a point where "This crowd successfully used the washroom" is considered a concert highlight.

Let's all agree on this: if your biggest fear is missing your favourite song, the solution is not becoming the opening act for a hazmat crew. 💩🎤