Noah Kahan Had One Simple Request for Toronto Fans...
Noah Kahan asked the 50,000 fans at his Toronto concert for one very important favour:
If you have to poop... please use a washroom.
Yes, that's a real sentence that came out of a microphone. Before his show at Rogers Stadium, Kahan joked that attending a concert comes with a "social contract."
Rule number one? Don't hurt each other. Rule number two? Don't poop on the floor.
The unusual announcement came after a fan at his Philadelphia concert allegedly decided they'd rather go in the crowd than miss a song. Witnesses claimed the person simply... carried on with the concert like nothing had happened.
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Sadly, this isn't a one-off. Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly dealt with similar incidents, and during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, some fans admitted on TikTok they wore adult diapers so they wouldn't miss a minute of the show.
The good news? Toronto passed the test.
No floor incidents. No emergency cleanups. Just music, memories... and everyone making it to the bathroom.
Honestly, we've reached a point where "This crowd successfully used the washroom" is considered a concert highlight.
Let's all agree on this: if your biggest fear is missing your favourite song, the solution is not becoming the opening act for a hazmat crew. 💩🎤
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