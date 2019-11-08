Listen Live

Nutrition for Learning – Community Breakfast

  • November 8, 2019
  • Stanley Park Community Centre, Kitchener

On Friday November 8th Nutrition for Learning will be hosting a community breakfast at the Stanley Park Community centre featuring delicious breakfast options from local restaurants. Our goal is to raise money to support student nutrition programs in local schools right here in Waterloo Region. Your support will helps us ensure students continue to have access to healthy food at school

All proceeds go to support nutrition programs in Waterloo Region Schools.

