Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning star of ‘Moonstruck,’ dies at 89

Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her role in the 1987 film “Moonstruck,” has died. She was 89.

 

Dukakis died at her New York City home, according to Deadline. The cause of death has not been revealed.

 

Dukakis starred in many films including “Steel Magnolias,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” and “Moonstruck,” for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The performance, opposite fellow Oscar winner Cher, also netted Dukakis a Golden Globe.

 

