What Other Countries Say Instead of “One Mississippi”… and Yes, It’s as Delightfully Random as You’d Think

If you're looking for something completely non-urgent to distract you from your inbox or the mountain of laundry glaring at you from across the room, this is it.

Someone on social media recently asked non-Americans: “What’s your version of ‘One Mississippi, Two Mississippi’ when you’re counting seconds?” And as it turns out, the rest of the world is just as weird and wonderful as the rest of us when it comes to makeshift timekeeping.

Here Is What Other Countries Say...

Here are some of the most entertaining replies:

🇩🇰 Denmark

“One case of beer, two cases of beer…”

Probably not a great choice for kids playing hide-and-seek, unless your daycare is sponsored by a brewery.

🏴 Scotland

“One elephant, two elephant…”

There’s something charmingly ironic about picturing elephants stomping through the Highlands.

🍁 Quebec

“Un hippopotame, deux hippopotames…”

Nothing says “precise timing” like a hefty river horse. Another Canadian chimed in with “One steamboat, two steamboat…” which honestly feels very on-brand for us.

🇨🇳 China

“1-2-3-4, 2-2-3-4, 3-2-3-4…”

This sounds less like counting and more like you’re about to launch into a jazzercise routine. But hey, it works.

🇮🇷 Iran

“One and ah, two and ah…”

Rhythmic and mysterious—like you're counting out choreography for a pop video.

🇧🇷 Brazil

“Um indiozinho, dois indiozinhos…”

This translates to “One little Indigenous child, two little Indigenous children…” Sweet, but kind of deep for a countdown.

🇮🇳 India

“Tick tick one, tick tick two…”

Simple, adorable, and sounds exactly like something a cartoon clock would say.

🇦🇺 Australia

“One cat and dog, two cat and dog…”

Though an Aussie responded, saying they’ve never heard this before. So now we have an Aussie-off.

🇲🇽 Mexico

“Uno… (pause), dos… (pause), tres…”

Straight to the point. No animals, no jazz hands, just good old-fashioned counting.

And then came the jokes (because, of course, they did):

🍁 Canada (Again)

Someone suggested we should be saying:

“One Mississauga, two Mississauga…” or

“Saskatche-one, Saskatche-two…”

Honestly, this needs to catch on. Someone start a TikTok trend.

🇺🇸 A Real Mississippian

“I grew up in Mississippi and assumed everyone just used their own state.”

Sure, but imagine trying “One British Columbia” or “One Newfoundland and Labrador.” You’d age before you hit three.

🇿🇦 South Africa

“We used ‘One Mississippi’ too, but had no idea what it meant.”

Another added, “I used to think it was a lady named Mrs. Zippy.” And now we’re all picturing a southern belle with a stopwatch.

So next time you’re timing something and don’t want to default to “Mississippi,” feel free to channel your inner hippo, beer case, or Mrs. Zippy. The world’s counting—just a little differently.