Ontario Science Centre is Open to the General Public Again!

Looking for something to do with your family this summer? Good news! The much-loved Ontario Science Centre is reopening to the general public after being closed during the pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, August 4, the centre will be open to the general public Wednesday, Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll need to purchase your timed tickets in advance. Purchase tickets here.

It is a Science Centre, after all, so they’re trusting what science says about safety during this pandemic. That means: mandatory face masks for ages 3+, limited capacity and other physical distancing measures. They’ve increased distance between exhibits but some will be off limits for now including KidSpark and Space Hall on Level 4. IMAX® movies will be up and running but you need to purchase tickets for those in advance as well.

Image: Ontario Science Centre by Dennis Jarvis/ Flickr