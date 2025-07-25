Opposites Attract! The Top 10 Things Couples Don’t Agree On (But Still Somehow Work 💕)

If you’re still searching for your perfect match who checks every single box on your dating wishlist — we’ve got some news: they probably don’t exist.

And that’s actually kind of... great?

A new poll found that 40% of people in relationships say their partner isn’t even really their “type” — at least not on paper. And 92% say there’s at least one major personality trait they don’t match on.

But hey, as long as you both agree on pizza toppings (or at least compromise on half-and-half), you’re probably fine.

Here are the Top 10 Most Common Things Couples Don’t Have in Common — and honestly, if you’ve never had at least one of these arguments, are you even in a relationship?

💑 1. The Thermostat War

One person’s in a hoodie, the other’s sweating in shorts. Welcome to the eternal temperature standoff.

(Canadian couples, we feel this in our bones. Literally.)

💰 2. One’s a Saver, the Other’s a Spender

Nothing says romance like arguing over whether buying another plant is necessary.

📅 3. Planner vs. “Let’s Just Wing It”

One has a 5-year plan. The other forgot it was your anniversary until two hours ago.

🐓 4. Early Bird vs. Night Owl

One’s making smoothies at 6 a.m., the other’s still watching TikToks at 2 a.m. And somehow, they share a bed.

💬 5. Feelings Talker vs. Feelings Bottler

"Let’s talk about our emotions" vs. "Let me just stew in this for three days and then say I’m fine."

😴 6. Slow Waker vs. Instant Bolt Out of Bed-er

One needs 17 alarms and a moment of silence. The other wakes up ready to renovate the kitchen.

🗣 7. Chatterbox vs. Quiet Type

One can fill a silence like a podcast. The other... is totally fine with the silence.

🧹 8. Tidy vs. Tornado

One Marie Kondo’s for fun. The other has "floordrobe" energy.

🎉 9. Party Animal vs. Couch Goblin

"Let’s host a party!" vs. "Let’s cancel and just eat snacks in our sweats."

🌶 10. Spicy Food Lover vs. Heat Hater

One’s adding Sriracha to everything. The other cries over mild salsa. Compromise? Maybe.