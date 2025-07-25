Opposites Attract! The Top 10 Things Couples Don’t Agree On (But Still Somehow Work 💕)
If you’re still searching for your perfect match who checks every single box on your dating wishlist — we’ve got some news: they probably don’t exist.
RELATED: Couples Who Fart Together, Stay Together—Seriously
And that’s actually kind of... great?
A new poll found that 40% of people in relationships say their partner isn’t even really their “type” — at least not on paper. And 92% say there’s at least one major personality trait they don’t match on.
But hey, as long as you both agree on pizza toppings (or at least compromise on half-and-half), you’re probably fine.
Here are the Top 10 Most Common Things Couples Don’t Have in Common — and honestly, if you’ve never had at least one of these arguments, are you even in a relationship?
💑 1. The Thermostat War
One person’s in a hoodie, the other’s sweating in shorts. Welcome to the eternal temperature standoff.
(Canadian couples, we feel this in our bones. Literally.)
💰 2. One’s a Saver, the Other’s a Spender
Nothing says romance like arguing over whether buying another plant is necessary.
📅 3. Planner vs. “Let’s Just Wing It”
One has a 5-year plan. The other forgot it was your anniversary until two hours ago.
🐓 4. Early Bird vs. Night Owl
One’s making smoothies at 6 a.m., the other’s still watching TikToks at 2 a.m. And somehow, they share a bed.
💬 5. Feelings Talker vs. Feelings Bottler
"Let’s talk about our emotions" vs. "Let me just stew in this for three days and then say I’m fine."
😴 6. Slow Waker vs. Instant Bolt Out of Bed-er
One needs 17 alarms and a moment of silence. The other wakes up ready to renovate the kitchen.
🗣 7. Chatterbox vs. Quiet Type
One can fill a silence like a podcast. The other... is totally fine with the silence.
🧹 8. Tidy vs. Tornado
One Marie Kondo’s for fun. The other has "floordrobe" energy.
🎉 9. Party Animal vs. Couch Goblin
"Let’s host a party!" vs. "Let’s cancel and just eat snacks in our sweats."
🌶 10. Spicy Food Lover vs. Heat Hater
One’s adding Sriracha to everything. The other cries over mild salsa. Compromise? Maybe.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.