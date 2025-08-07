Pacifiers for Adults? Gen Z Is Sucking the Stress Away — Literally 😮‍💨🍼

When life gives you anxiety… just pop in a pacifier?

That’s the soothing trend taking off in China right now, where thousands of stressed-out young adults are ditching melatonin gummies and meditation apps in favour of — wait for it — adult-sized pacifiers. Yes, seriously.

Once just a quirky niche, these silicone soothers are now big business on e-commerce sites like Taobao and JD.com, where you can get your hands (or mouth?) on one for as little as $1.40 — or splurge on a high-end model for around $70. Because nothing says luxury like a designer binky.

They’re being marketed as sleep aids, stress relievers, and even tools to help people quit smoking. And based on sales numbers, a lot of folks are buying in — some sellers reportedly move thousands of pacifiers a month. Turns out, the real coping mechanism was in the baby aisle all along.

RELATED: Gen Z Is Taking “Adulting 101” — Because Apparently No One Taught Them What a Turnip Is

But it’s not just pacifiers. Gen Z is clearly craving comfort in more ways than one. Some are even signing up for “Adulting 101” classes, just to learn how to change a tire without calling their dad, read an electricity bill without spiralling, or fold a fitted sheet without blacking out from rage.

In a world full of burnout, bills, and broken WiFi connections, sometimes a pacifier just feels easier to swallow than reality. And honestly? Respect.