Pacifiers for Adults? Gen Z Is Sucking the Stress Away — Literally 😮💨🍼
When life gives you anxiety… just pop in a pacifier?
That’s the soothing trend taking off in China right now, where thousands of stressed-out young adults are ditching melatonin gummies and meditation apps in favour of — wait for it — adult-sized pacifiers. Yes, seriously.
Once just a quirky niche, these silicone soothers are now big business on e-commerce sites like Taobao and JD.com, where you can get your hands (or mouth?) on one for as little as $1.40 — or splurge on a high-end model for around $70. Because nothing says luxury like a designer binky.
They’re being marketed as sleep aids, stress relievers, and even tools to help people quit smoking. And based on sales numbers, a lot of folks are buying in — some sellers reportedly move thousands of pacifiers a month. Turns out, the real coping mechanism was in the baby aisle all along.
RELATED: Gen Z Is Taking “Adulting 101” — Because Apparently No One Taught Them What a Turnip Is
But it’s not just pacifiers. Gen Z is clearly craving comfort in more ways than one. Some are even signing up for “Adulting 101” classes, just to learn how to change a tire without calling their dad, read an electricity bill without spiralling, or fold a fitted sheet without blacking out from rage.
In a world full of burnout, bills, and broken WiFi connections, sometimes a pacifier just feels easier to swallow than reality. And honestly? Respect.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.