Pandemic Puppy School Contest Voting

KOOL FM and Sunnidale Boarding Kennels teamed up to give one lucky dog owner a chance to win a boarding and training services package with our Pandemic Puppy School Contest.

We received many amazing entries of adorable pandemic puppies, all of who were deserving of a little bit of professional help. Thanks to everyone who submitted picture and/or videos.

We’ve selected these finalists and now we need your help on deciding who should be the grand prize winner of our Pandemic Puppy School Contest. The winner will walk away with a 15 Day Good Dog Board N’ Train Behavior Modification Package courtesy of Sunnidale Boarding Kennels.

Because they’re all so darned cute, the rest of the finalists who don’t win, won’t walk away empty handed. They’ll each receive a; 1 hour ONE on ONE Doggy Education session from Sunnidale Boarding Kennels.

The grand prize winner will be determined by a fan voting process. The finalist who receives the most votes will be declared the winner.

The voting process will be from 10 am Friday, February 26th – 11:59 pm Sunday, February 28th, 2021.

Family, friends and KOOL FM listeners will only be able to vote once per day! If it is discovered that someone has voted more than once per day, then all of their entries will become null and void.

The grand prize will be awarded and contacted on Monday March 1st, 2021.

Meet Ryliee

Little miss Ryliee and her Mommy could both use a little bit of training. Mommy is a first time dog owner and Rylie is a puppy!!

Meet Bruce

He’s 3 months old, and he’s an absolute pleasure and quite the character – except when he’s trying to eat our hands, feet, pants, sleeves, leather couches and wood door frames! We understand he’s teething and this is part of the process, but he gets overly excited and lunges at us and bites as you can see in the video, and the licking or soft biting turns to hard biting, and is not so cute!

Meet Maple

Maple is a 13 week Shiba Inu puppy. The breed is very stubborn and is always compared to being like a cat. Maple’s parents thought they could train her by themselves but she’s proven them wrong time and time again. Maple won’t even walk on leash.

Meet Fergus

Fergus is a good boy but loves to “Hoover” everything in sight. He could use a bit of training assistance to help with this. He would love to win this prize because there would be lots of treats involved!

Meet Lucy

Lucy is a 4 month old beagle. She loves chewing socks and cuddling with her family on the couch. She needs help walking on her leash and learning where to go to the bathroom.