Parenting Rules Today Versus 30 Years Ago
Many parents want to be their kid's friends
Oh, how times have changed. What are some ways that PARENTING RULES have changed over the past 30 years? What happened to “because I said so?” Kids today have way more freedom and choices, but is this a good thing?
Mirror.Co.UK talked to 1,000 people with kids under 16, and 1,000 parents with children over 30.
Here are the top five old-school parenting rules we USED to enforce . . .
1. Respect your elders.
2. You don’t always get everything you want.
3. Kids have to do chores.
4. You have to sit down and eat together as a family.
5. You have to behave, especially in public.
Now here are the five most common parenting techniques today . . .
1. Positive reinforcement instead of punishing them for bad stuff.
2. Giving them room to learn from their mistakes.
3. Giving them space to be playful and silly. 73% of parents today say they try to be more playful than strict.
4. Doing your best to connect with them. That’s compared to just 37% of older parents who said they tried to be “friends” with their kids.
5. Helping them identify their feelings and process them.