Why Some Parents Are Regretting Their Baby's Name Choice

Naming your baby is one of the most exciting—and daunting—decisions a parent can make. But for some, what seemed like a perfect choice during pregnancy turns into a source of regret.

A surprising number of parents are experiencing second thoughts about their baby’s name, with a recent study by BabyCenter revealing that nearly one in 10 parents wish they had gone with a different option.

The Cringe Factor: Why Parents Regret Their Baby's Name

The regret is real. Out of 450 parents surveyed, many shared their experiences of "name remorse." One mom admitted on the parenting site that she had “major regret” naming her daughter Cleo, saying she “can’t help but cringe” whenever she hears it.

So, why do parents have these second thoughts? One big reason is the popularity of nicknames. Many moms felt their child’s nickname carried more weight and personality than the full, formal name they had initially chosen. 20% of parents said they preferred their child’s shortened nickname over the legal name.

Criticism and Teasing

Another key factor behind baby name regret is external criticism. Some parents reported that they received negative feedback from friends, family, or even strangers.

According to the study, 15% of respondents said their child’s name had been teased, adding to their dissatisfaction. And even though middle names are often tucked away, about 15% of parents admitted they liked their child’s middle name better than the first!

When Regret Sets In

Interestingly, the timeline for regret varies among parents. While many choose their baby’s name months before birth, some admit they weren’t fully sold on it until the child’s first birthday.

About 21% of parents said they experienced name regret within the first year, with 15% of them feeling unsure just one month in.

However, the remorse often fades after the first year. Only 6% of parents continued to dislike their child’s name after that period. Yet, for a small percentage, the dissatisfaction is strong enough to take legal action—6% of parents went as far as legally changing their child’s name after birth.

What to Do If You’re Feeling Name Regret

If you’re one of the many parents struggling with name regret, experts suggest making the change before your baby becomes familiar with their name, which usually happens between 6 and 7 months of age.

While the decision to change a child’s name can feel daunting, it’s worth considering if it’s causing you significant distress.

In the end, what’s most important is finding a name that feels right for both you and your child. After all, names are a huge part of our identity, and feeling good about it matters.