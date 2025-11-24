THIS Is What Parents of Teens Fight About the Most…And No, It’s Not Their Love Life

Forget “Who are you texting?” and “Why is your hood always up?”

The real war zone in teen-parent relationships?

🚗 THE CAR.

According to a recent survey, parents argue more with their teens about driving than about dating.

Yes — more heated words over turn signals and it’s costing families over $6,000 a year, which feels wildly unfair considering the car is usually sticky and smells like desperation.

Out of 2,000 parents surveyed, over half said driving causes the most arguments — beating out:

• Screen time

• Grades

• Life plans

• And yes… romantic choices that clearly involve someone named Brayden.

On average, parents and teens clash about driving four times a month, usually over:

How fast they’re going (aka: “Are we in Fast & Furious or a school zone?”)

How late they’re out (“It’s midnight, not a vampire convention.”)

And how much gas they burn (“Did you drive to Toronto and back for a Slurpee??”)

And while the emotional damage is real, the financial pain hits even harder.

Most parents are still footing the bill for:

⛽ Gas

📄 Insurance

🔧 Car repairs

🧽 That mysterious smell no air freshener can fix

In fact, the average parent is tossing nearly $200 a month into their teen’s gas fund alone — which is basically a subscription service called “Where Did You Even Go?”

But despite all the eye twitching and budget breakdowns, 93% of parents say their teen’s safety matters more than the cost.

Because yes, we’ll complain.

We’ll sigh.

We’ll mutter, “I remember when buses were FREE.”

But we’ll still hand over the keys and whisper:

“Text me when you get there… and drive like you actually love me.” 😅🚦