Pat Sajak And Vanna White To Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Through 2024

As “Wheel of Fortune” will be heading into its 39th season, Pat Sajak will be taking on an additional role.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have signed a contract to continue hosting the show through 2024. Sajak will also be adding consulting producer to his resume, according to Deadline.

With the popular game show starting a new season, “Wheel of Fortune” has gone through a bumpy road due to the drama caused by Mike Richards, who along with producing “Wheel of Fortune,” was recently named the new host of “Jeopardy!”

Richards ended his role as host of “Jeopardy!” but also announced that he is no longer executive producing the show, as well as “Wheel of Fortune.”