People Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space

People have signed a petition to deny The Amazon founder’s re-entry to Earth after the space launch.

10,000 people and counting have signed a change.org petition calling for Billionaire amazon.com founder and former CEO back onto earth following his upcoming space launch on July 20th.

According to the petition, Bezos “is actually Lex Luthor.” He’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. We’ve known this for years.”

The author is also making other claims about Bezos that would feed into those who believe conspiracy theories…

Bezos is estimated to be worth $186 Billion and is the second richest man in the world.