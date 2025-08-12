Petunia the Bulldog Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog — And She’s Adorable About It 🐾👑

Move over supermodels, there’s a new queen in town — and she’s rocking a look only Mother Nature could pull off.

A hairless English-French bulldog mix named Petunia has just been crowned the winner of the 2025 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, held at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California. The 2-year-old beauty walked away with $5,000, TV appearances, and the honour of being featured on limited-edition cans of Mug Root Beer.

Petunia beat out some fierce competition, including Little Prince Wonder (an 8-year-old Chinese Crested) and Nezumi (a 13-year-old chihuahua), proving once and for all that true beauty is about personality… and maybe a face only a dog mom could love.

From Backyard Breeder to Pageant Royalty

Petunia’s life didn’t start out glamorous. She was rescued from the chaos of an unethical backyard breeder in Las Vegas before finding her way to Oregon through Luvable Dog Rescue. There, she got the medical care she needed, including surgery to fix her breathing and a spay procedure.

Because of her early breeding conditions, Petunia doesn’t have any hair — but that just makes her signature look even more iconic. Described as a mix between Yoda, a hippo, and a bat, Petunia is actually a gentle, loving soul who adores other dogs, cats, and people.

Celebrating the ‘Paw-sitively’ Unique

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has been running for nearly 50 years, highlighting the quirks and imperfections that make dogs special. Organisers say the event isn’t about poking fun — it’s about celebrating canine individuality and showing that every pup is beautiful in their own way.

Petunia may be the queen of “ugly” this year, but to her fans, she’s absolutely gorgeous. And honestly? We couldn’t agree more.