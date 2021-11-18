Philip Margo, The Singer Behind ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ Has Died

Margo and his band ‘The Tokens’ had a huge hit that was released 60 years ago to the day! ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight,’ was released on November 17th, 1961.

The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks. ‘The Tokens’ released nine more songs that reached the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1970.

His death was confirmed on The Tokens’ Facebook page. He died in a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by his family.