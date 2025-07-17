There’s Now a Pillow Designed Specifically for Screaming Into — And Honestly, We Need One for Every Room

When’s the last time you screamed into the void? Like, full-on, "I just got a surprise bill and my jeans don’t fit anymore" level of rage?

Screaming is cathartic, they say. It helps release tension, melt stress, unclench your jaw, and maybe even stop you from rage-texting your group chat about that coworker who says “Let’s circle back” 14 times a day.

But here’s the issue: if you randomly let out a primal scream on your lunch break, people tend to… worry. Enter: The Shoutlet — a real, actual product designed to be yelled into.

Made by a company called Powershout, this glorious invention is a small, high-density memory foam pillow that muffles your existential crisis. It’s being called a “portable voice suppression device,” which sounds fancy, but let’s be real — it’s a scream sponge. And we love it.

Yell Now, Thank Yourself Later

The Shoutlet is a stress ball for your lungs. Instead of squeezing, you scream. According to the brand, screaming into this thing can lift your mood, trigger endorphins, and reduce feelings like hopelessness, frustration, and the urge to throw your laptop out the window.

They say it even helps relax your muscles, which is helpful for those of us who’ve been tensing our shoulders since 2019.

And hey, if you’re not ready to swing a baseball bat in a rage room or howl into a canyon, this little pillow might just be your new favourite emotional support item.