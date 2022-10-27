P!nk Teases New Music With… Chips?

P!nk is using food to convince her fans to listen to new music… and it might work!

The singer’s latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” is releasing in JUST under a week.

She’s created a new commercial challenging YOU, are you tired of “Basic Bitch chips”?

The video encourages fans to call 1-888-262-PINK (7465) to get a free sample of what Vicious Bitches Chips’es.

Fans can apparently experience “something new” every single day for more surprises.

IF they pre-save the single, fans can win an ACTUAL bag of the chips! Be careful though, they’re REALLY spicy apparently.

P!nk announced tickets are on sale for her Summer Carnival 2023 earlier in the month, making stops in the UK, Belgium, France, Germany and Austria.

AM I DREAMING??? NOPE! TICKETS ARE ACTUALLY ON SALE TOMORROW! SEE YOU THERE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/i8ZUEiKgdm — P!nk (@Pink) October 14, 2022

“Never Gonna Not Dance Again” will mark the second single released by the singer-songwriter this year, as “Irrelevant” released July 18th.

The “Walk Me Home” singer’s last full length album, Hurts 2B Human released in 2019, so it makes sense new music is on the way!