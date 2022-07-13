Listen Live

Pre-Holiday Blunders Revealed!

By Kool Travel

A study looked into those momentary judgement lapses prior to departure, and they include:

Top Pre-Holiday Blunders

  1. Realized I’d packed entirely the wrong types of clothing
  2. Gone to the wrong airport gate
  3. Realized at the airport my passport was out of date
  4. Bought the wrong currency
  5. Driven to the wrong airport
  6. Forgotten an essential item e.g. underwear or medicine
  7. Arrived at a destination to find my child has replaced the contents of my luggage with toys
  8. Packed for specific weather conditions only for the weather to be the complete opposite on arrival
  9. Mixed up holiday destinations and arrived at the wrong destination/accommodation
  10. Got stuck in traffic on the way to the airport/ferry/train station and missed the flight/boat/train
  11. Went over the holiday baggage allowance
  12. Realized after getting off the plane that something had been left onboard
  13. Picked up the wrong luggage at the airport
  14. Got on the wrong transfer coach
  15. Missed the motorway exit or another key turning and got lost/delayed and missed the flight/boat/train
  16. Lost my car keys and had to get a replacement
  17. Packed too many liquids
  18. Lost/forgotten my passport
  19. Booked the wrong accommodation/travel dates
  20. Turned up at the airport on the wrong date
Economy ‘Pods’ Could Be Coming To Air Travel

