Pre-Holiday Blunders Revealed!
A study looked into those momentary judgement lapses prior to departure, and they include:
Top Pre-Holiday Blunders
- Realized I’d packed entirely the wrong types of clothing
- Gone to the wrong airport gate
- Realized at the airport my passport was out of date
- Bought the wrong currency
- Driven to the wrong airport
- Forgotten an essential item e.g. underwear or medicine
- Arrived at a destination to find my child has replaced the contents of my luggage with toys
- Packed for specific weather conditions only for the weather to be the complete opposite on arrival
- Mixed up holiday destinations and arrived at the wrong destination/accommodation
- Got stuck in traffic on the way to the airport/ferry/train station and missed the flight/boat/train
- Went over the holiday baggage allowance
- Realized after getting off the plane that something had been left onboard
- Picked up the wrong luggage at the airport
- Got on the wrong transfer coach
- Missed the motorway exit or another key turning and got lost/delayed and missed the flight/boat/train
- Lost my car keys and had to get a replacement
- Packed too many liquids
- Lost/forgotten my passport
- Booked the wrong accommodation/travel dates
- Turned up at the airport on the wrong date