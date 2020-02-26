Prince Harry Reveals to James Corden What He Thinks about The Crown and More

Prince Harry, who is no longer a “working Royal”, joined The Late Late Show‘s James Corden for a tour of LA and they talked about everything from Archie’s first word (crocodile) to why Harry left the UK.

After serving tea atop a double-decker bus, which turned out as well as you’d expect atop a moving vehicle, Corden asks Harry about his relationship with Meghan Markle. Harry says he knew by the second date that she as special. He says dating a Royal is backwards in that your first dates are at home until you become an official couple, then you can go out in public. Now, in the US, their nights involve putting their almost-2 year-old son to bed then watching Jeopardy! and Netflix.

The Crown on Netflix

When asked what he thinks about The Crown, which tells the story of Harry’s family, Harry says “They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional. Of course it’s not strictly accurate.” He goes on to say that it does captures the essence of putting duty before everything and what can happen because of that. He hays he’s far more comfortable with The Crown than with the stories the tabloids write about his family, which purport to be true.

In fact, it was the press in the UK that caused him to leave. Harry tells Corden that the press is toxic and it was destroying his mental health so, like any good dad and husband, he had to get his family away from it.

Despite not being a working Royal, Harry says he and his wife will continue a life of service.

And what did Harry’s grandma get Archie for Christmas? A waffle maker! Queen Elizabeth asked her great-grandson what he wanted and that’s what he asked for. Now he wakes up every morning asking for waffles.

Do you think Harry can still climb up a rope in a military-style obstacle course? Watch and see!

