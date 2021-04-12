Listen Live

Prince Harry Will Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral Without Meghan

It's important for Harry to be with his family right now

By Dirt/Divas

Harry will return to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday without his pregnant wife Meghan.

 

Harry is said to be “united in grief” with his family and wants to be with everyone.  Meghan will stay back in LA where the couple now lives as she is very pregnant with their second child.

 

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip’s funeral will be held on April 17th.  Only Close family will be at the funeral, however, it will be broadcast around the world.

