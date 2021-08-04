Punky Brewster’s Kids Test Positive For COVID

Soleil took to social media to plead with fans to get their kids tested if they have any symptoms.

In the post she wrote, “I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive.”

Frye revealed that she was on her way to a work trip when she learned the news of her children and immediately returned home, only to discover that two of her other children had also tested positive for the virus.

Frye later said that she does not know where her three children caught coronavirus from.